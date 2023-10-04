Michigan teen 1 of 6 finalists in National Youth of the Year competition in NYC

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Michigan teen is sharing her story on the national level for this year's Youth of the Year competition hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of America.

FOX 17 first told you about 17-year-old Isabel Shepard back in May. It’s a journey that has taken her all the way to New York, and has taught her to never be afraid of telling your truth.

“It's like a blessing... it's kind of surreal,” said Shepard.

She didn’t think sharing her story would take her this far. Her father has been in prison since she was younger, and was sentenced to life without parole.

Shepard competed in the Boys and Girls Club of America’s Youth of the Year competition, and won both the local competition in West Michigan and regionals in Lansing. Now, she’s competing at the national level in New York City with five others.

“Each time it felt less real, I felt like I was on cloud nine in a way,” said Shepard.

She arrived on Monday with her advisor from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holland and family. The competition takes place on Wednesday. Shepard will give a three-minute speech to judges, continuing to share her story and struggles that she was once ashamed of.

“Losing my confidence and not feeling that I belonged anywhere I went, and then I explained how the club allowed me to have that sense of belonging that I felt I lacked, and how it also helped me to have that support system underneath me that I knew I needed,” said Shepard.

There will also be an interview, as well as a review of additional essays and her resume. On Thursday, all six contestants will deliver their speech at a gala, and the winner will be announced.

“She is compassionate, she's driven and she's ambitious,” said Ty Tannis, director of development at the Boys and Girls Club in Holland.

He says that because of the Youth of the Year program, he’s seen her grow, mature, and really own and process her story to be an advocate and help other kids thrive and flourish, just like she is.

He, like many others, is rooting for Isabel as she represents West Michigan. It’s been a journey that Shepard says she’s proud of, no matter the outcome.

“The biggest thing that I've learned is that it's okay to feel scared to share your story, but I feel that it's important to, just because you never know how many people you’re touching or how many people you're inspiring,” said Shepard.

The winner of the National Youth of the Year competition will receive a $50,000 scholarship, a new Toyota car, and a $5,000 Kohl’s gift card.

You can find more on the Boys and Girls Club of Americas Youth of the Year competition here.