Southfield woman driving 100 MPH kicks state troopers and paramedic after traffic stop

(WXYZ) — According to Michigan State Police, 27 year old Shaunyce Renee Rowland of Southfield was arraigned Friday on three counts of Police Officer Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing and one count of a dangerous weapon.

According to police, Rowland was pulled over after speeding on I-96. When approached by an officer, police say the driver refused to provide a license and verbally abused the officer.

The trooper who pulled her over returned to his patrol vehicle to try to identify Rowland when she got out of her car and approached him.

Police say the trooper asked her to go back to her vehicle and when she refused, told her she would be placed under arrested.

After a brief foot chase and struggle, police say the suspect was taken into custody.

But troopers say as they attempted to secure the suspect in a patrol car, she kicked one of the troopers in the forehead and continued to kick at troopers for several minutes. She kicked another trooper in the mouth and a paramedic in the head.

The suspect was later transported to Oakland County Jail and lodged.

Police say after searching her car, they also recovered a set of brass knuckles.

She received a $10,000 PR bond and pends further court proceedings.