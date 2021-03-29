Mike Posner to climb Mt. Everest, raise money for Detroit nonprofit

(WXYZ) — Southfield singer-songwriter Mike Posner plans to climb Mount Everest to raise money for the Detroit Justice Center, a nonprofit law firm.

In 2019, Posner completed his "Walk Across America," a six-month long trek across the United States. Posner said the journey changed his life, making him more authentic and more himself.

This time around, he said he wants his climb to be about others. He said his father was a criminal defense attorney in Detroit for 40 years before his passing.

He nominated the Detroit Justice Center because it is "the only organization of its kind doing criminal justice reform work" and that it would make his dad "beam with joy."

The GoFundMe fundraiser has a $250,000 goal, with $5,000 raised so far, as of Monday afternoon.