Mike Rogers announces campaign for U.S. Senate

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Republican Mike Rogers has officially launched his latest campaign for U.S. Senate, he announced Monday morning.

The Associated Press reportedRogers' intention to run for U.S. Senate in late January. It comes after Rogers narrowly lost to Democrat Elissa Slotkin for an open U.S. Senate seat this past fall. You can watch their pre-election October debate that happened at Broadcast Houseon our YouTube channel.

WATCH OUR ONE-ON-ONE WITH ROGERS BEFORE THE NOVEMBER ELECTION

One-on-one with Mike Rogers about the economy, immigration & more

“Show up and do the hard work," Rogers said in his announcement. "That is the lesson that Mike’s parents taught him and his four brothers growing up in Livingston County – and it is the same lesson that he will live by as Michigan’s next U.S. Senator. For too long, Michigan has been sold short by politicians who campaign as “moderates” but govern as radical leftists. That ends today. With Democrats set to pour millions of dollars into Michigan, we know that the road to 2026 starts now. Mike will be an ally for President Trump and champion for Michigan."

Rogers said he plans to re-focus schools on education, invest in skilled trades and strengthen national security, with a focus on cybersecurity threats from Russia, China and Iran. He also wants to work with President Trump to bring more manufacturing jobs to Michigan.

The 2024 race between Rogers and Slotkin was one of the most-watched races in the 2024 election. Slotkin defeated Rogers by just over 19,000 votes.

