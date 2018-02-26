Milan Area Schools evacuated after bomb threat, school canceled

8:36 AM, Feb 26, 2018

MILAN, (WXYZ) - Milan Area Schools is evacuating all buildings due to a bomb threat received by email.

School is canceled for Monday. Officials are working with local authorities and Michigan State Police.

Walkers and drop-offs will be able to be picked up at the Milan Community Center.

