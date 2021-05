DETROIT (WXYZ) — Military X is hosting a Detroit virtual career fair for members of the military, veterans and their spouses on Thursday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free. There will be more than 25 employers in attendance, including Bank of America, Microsoft, Home Depot and more.

You can register for the career fair here.

If you're interested in attending the fair, you're encouraged to upload your resume after registering.