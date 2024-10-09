Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to speak in Macomb County on Friday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, will be in Michigan on Friday.

Walz will speak at an event in Macomb Couty, the Harris-Walz campaign said in a release on Wednesday.

It's not clear where in the county Walz will speak. He's previously visited Grand Rapids, East Lansing and Ann Arbor during two visits to the state.

Walz's visit is the latest political visit to the state, after Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance was in Detroit on Tuesday and former President Donald Trump will speak in Detroit in front of the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday.