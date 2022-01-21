Watch
Missing 76-year-old with dementia last seen leaving hospital in Detroit

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 21, 2022
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 76-year-old man who is legally blind and has dementia.

Police say Norman Crawford was last seen leaving the local hospital in the 2700 block of W. Grand Blvd on January 20, 2022, around 1 p.m.

He was reportedly seen wearing a “Vietnam Veteran” skull cap with gold lettering, a dark colored coat, tan gloves, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

He is described as a Black male who is bald with a black and gray mustache, around 5’5” and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5301.

