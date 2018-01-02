Missing person from Toledo found dead in Monroe County

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - A person missing out of Toledo, Ohio has been found dead in Monroe County, the sheriff's office confirms.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a school district employee found the body around 9 a.m. Tuesday on the grounds of the MPS Transportation Department in the 4900 block of West Albain Road.
A missing persons report was filed on December 31 with the Toledo Police Department, according to officials.
The person's vehicle was reportedly found abandoned in a field near South Dixie Highway and Mortar Creek Road in Monroe Township on December 31, a day before the body discovery was made.
An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
