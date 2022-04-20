Misspelled road signs spotted in West Michigan

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WXMI) — Misspelled road signs along I-96 are turning some heads.

The state has confirmed three signs with typos in West Michigan.

One is set up along the off-ramp from westbound I-96 to 68th Street in Coopersville or, as the sign spells it, “Cooperville.”

Another sign, not far from the first one, has the same typo but has since been covered up with green tape.

FOX 17

A third sign misspelled Grand Rapids as “Grand Radips.” That one has also been covered up with green tape.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the signs are part of a sweeping sign update project along I-96. MDOT partnered with a contractor to replace the signs.

MDOT says the contractor is responsible for replacing these signs, which should take roughly two weeks.

The work comes at no cost to taxpayers.