Mom charged after 3-year-old son accidentally shoots himself in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit mother has been charged after her 3-year-old son allegedly found an unsecured gun and shot himself earlier this month.

Police were called to a home in the 11400 block of Saint Patrick Street in Detroit on the afternoon of September 6 on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. We're told the bullet grazed the boy’s face. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Tiara Shardae Taylor, 38, was arraigned Sunday on the charge of Firearms – Safe Storage Violations – Premises Under Individual’s Control – Minor Present and Injured Self or Another, which is a five-year felony.

“This is another case that illustrates the tragic consequences of failure to secure a weapon. Children shooting themselves is completely avoidable if people will secure their weapons,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Taylor was reportedly given a $250,000 personal bond. The probable cause conference is scheduled for September 17 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for September 24.

