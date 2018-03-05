Fair
HI: 41°
LO: 24°
Monday at 11: New questions in Oakland County murder
(WXYZ) - Heather Catallo has a riveting follow up on the mysterious murder of Ally Brueger, the young nurse who was killed while running on a Saturday afternoon near Holly.
For the first time, we are hearing from Ally’s boyfriend, who explains why he failed a polygraph test when asked about her murder, and what life has been like for him since she was murdered.
The whole story is Monday on 7 Action News at 11pm.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.