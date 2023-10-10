Months-long restoration project on Hart Plaza's Dodge Fountain begins Tuesday

Preparations will begin on Tuesday for plans to restore the historic Dodge Fountain in Hart Plaza.

According to the CIty of Detroit, the Construction and Demolition Department is leading the effort to restore the fountain by the spring of next year. The Hart Plaza renovations are being funded with $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Related: Woodward, Fisher, Cass: Behind some of the biggest names in Detroit's history

The restoration project will begin with the evaluation of the fountain, and that could take several months. It will include removing panels from the fountain's dome, repairing jet lights, the reassembling them.

"This moment has been a long time coming,” Construction and Demolition Executive Director LaJuan Counts said in a statement. “The prospect of giving this iconic space a much-needed facelift and restoring the fountain to its former glory fills us with immense pride. This fountain is truly one of a kind, and reviving it is no small feat. We are deeply honored that Mayor Duggan has placed his trust in us to undertake this significant responsibility.”

Hart Plaza opened in 1975 and can hold 40,000 people. It hosts major events in the City of Detroit, including several music festivals.

The fountain is officially called the Horace E. Dodge and Son Memorial Fountain, and was designed by Isamu Noguchi in 1978.