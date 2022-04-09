Watch
News

Actions

More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Liudmila Sumanchuk, center in black coat, the grandmother of Veronika Kuts cries during her funeral ceremony in L'giv village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Friday April 8, 2022. Veronika Kuts, who was 12-year-old was killed during a Russian bombardment. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 7:56 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 07:56:24-04

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Civilian evacuations are moving forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a tough global response to Friday's train station attack in Kramatorsk, calling it the latest sign of Russian war crimes.

Russia denied it was responsible and accused Ukraine’s military of firing on the station to try to turn blame for civilian slayings on Moscow.

Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to get out ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the east.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!