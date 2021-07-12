Watch
More than 8K Detroit youth participating in Grow Detroit’s Young Talent summer jobs program

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:47:14-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the launch of this year’s summer jobs program for 8,048 Detroit youth ages 14-24.

The Grow Detroit’s Young Talent program is in its seventh year and has now surpassed the milestone of over 50,000 summer job experiences created for Detroit youth.

“This is a day I look forward to every year, but this year is particularly special,” Duggan said. “This year, we are creating our 50,000th GDYT summer work experience.”

The 2021 program will feature a blend of in-person and virtual work experiences, including an expanded skilled trades track that provides opportunities to work with RAM Construction at a range of locations around the city, including the renovation of the Michigan Central Station.

GDYT this year will offer a range of career experience opportunities for the city’s youth. Five thousand virtual Career Exploration Experiences will be provided, including Junior Police and Fire Cadets, in addition to 2,000 in-person experiences across a range of employment sectors such as skilled trades, supply-chain management, retail, healthcare and hospitality. The remaining experiences will be hybrid in-person/virtual positions and industry-led trainings.

Grow Detroit’s Young Talent has raised over $11.3M in 2021 to support the program from a wide range of funding partners.

GDYT youth will complete a total of 120 program hours, earning a stipend of up to $1,800 depending on age and experience. Career experiences will run until late August.

