More than 8K Detroit youth participating in Grow Detroit’s Young Talent summer jobs program

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the launch of this year’s summer jobs program for 8,048 Detroit youth ages 14-24.

The Grow Detroit’s Young Talent program is in its seventh year and has now surpassed the milestone of over 50,000 summer job experiences created for Detroit youth.

“This is a day I look forward to every year, but this year is particularly special,” Duggan said. “This year, we are creating our 50,000th GDYT summer work experience.”

The 2021 program will feature a blend of in-person and virtual work experiences, including an expanded skilled trades track that provides opportunities to work with RAM Construction at a range of locations around the city, including the renovation of the Michigan Central Station.

GDYT this year will offer a range of career experience opportunities for the city’s youth. Five thousand virtual Career Exploration Experiences will be provided, including Junior Police and Fire Cadets, in addition to 2,000 in-person experiences across a range of employment sectors such as skilled trades, supply-chain management, retail, healthcare and hospitality. The remaining experiences will be hybrid in-person/virtual positions and industry-led trainings.

Grow Detroit’s Young Talent has raised over $11.3M in 2021 to support the program from a wide range of funding partners.

GDYT youth will complete a total of 120 program hours, earning a stipend of up to $1,800 depending on age and experience. Career experiences will run until late August.

