Morning snow may bring slick roads

A quick blast of Winter arrives this weekend with snow and a chilly rain expected by Sunday. Temps will be cold enough to cause some problems for bridges and overpasses - especially outside of Detroit. Take it easy and use caution on the roads.

Snow Forecast

A dusting to 1" is expected for most areas. The best chance of 2" or more is north and west of the city for areas like Oakland and Livingston counties.

Mike Taylor

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

