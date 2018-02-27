Detroit's Most Wanted Captured: Tyrone Brooks arrested in Belleville

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Another Detroit's Most Wanted is off the streets as Tryrone Brooks has been arrested in Belleville - thanks to a viewer tip.

At just 18-years-old he’d risen to the top of the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list for shooting a man in the head.

Police say it’s a miracle the victim survived after being shot twice and robbed in Superior Township late last month.

They say two brothers are responsible, and now both are in custody.

“You have evil people in this world, to try to make sense of why anybody does something like that, you can’t,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Watson said.

It was January 22, when three friends hanging out took a violent turn. Police say half-brothers Epharim Harris and Tyrone Brooks had just left the apartment.

“They come back later on under the guise of leaving an item there and when the victim opens the door they force their way, we believe, pull a gun on him and rob him,” Watson said.

A struggle began, that’s when police say Brooks pulled a gun on the victim.

“He gets shot once in the chest, believing he was dead they go up and ransack the house and when they come down they notice he is not dead and it’s believed that then Tyrone shoots him again in the back of the head,” Watson said.

He says the victim was extremely lucky to survive.

“Not only was he shot in the chest and the head but the shot to the head was done execution style to finish him off so it wasn’t enough to rob this person, he wanted to murder him,” Watson said.

The Marshals arrested Epharim Harris in Chicago but the man they believe pulled the trigger, Tyrone Brooks was moved to the top of the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list. He's now also in custody.

“When you’re 18-years-old you don’t have anything, you don’t have any assets, you lay your head wherever you happen to be,” Watson said.