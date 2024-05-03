Motion hearing held for suspect in Samantha Woll murder case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The suspect accused of killing a Detroit synagogue leader was back in court on Friday.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree, premeditated murder in the death of Samantha Woll.

On Friday, a judge ruled whether or not certain evidence in the case should be allowed at trial.

Woll was found stabbed to death at her townhome in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighborhood last October.

Investigators used surveillance videos and phone records to place Jackson-Bolanos near the crime scene.

Hear more about the case from the suspect's January preliminary examination:

Suspect bound over for trial in Samantha Woll murder

His defense attorney on Friday argued those phone records should be tossed from the case, saying the search warrant used to get them was flawed.

The judge denied that motion.

The judge also ruled that phone calls between the defendant and his attorney are admissible at trial.

"The overwhelming response that someone should have if they’re seeking to maintain confidentiality communications is to not continue talking when the phone itself is literally telling you it's recording," Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey said.

It's unclear what the prosecution is hoping to share from those phone calls.

“There is nothing in the handbook that would detail how an inmate should go about putting his attorney’s number on a particular list in order for that number to be exempted from being listened to," defense attorney Brian Brown said.

Defense attorneys for Jackson-Bolanos have suggested their client did not kill Woll but found her body.

His trial is scheduled to begin on June 10.

