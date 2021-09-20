Motor Bella: 300 drones to light up the night sky for spectacular show Monday night; How to watch

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The skies will be bright with a spectacular light show tonight at 8:30 above the M1 Concourse in Pontiac to kick off Motor Bella.

300 drones will light up the night sky in the area of Woodward Avenue and South Boulevard.

The Firefly drone light show will be 15 minutes in length. WXYZ will stream the light show at 8:30 p.m.

RELATED: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MOTOR BELLA

After Press and Industry Days head to Motor Bella, the all-outdoor auto show at M1 Concourse in Pontiac from Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, September 26.

You can check out the all-new Ford Bronco, take thrill rides in high-end sports cars, jump in a new Jeep and Ram for wild off-road rides, check out new car reveals, and more!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS FOR MOTOR BELLA