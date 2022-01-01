Mount Clemens rings in the New Year with a large crowd and two firework shows

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of the few New Year's Eve celebrations in metro Detroit took place in Downtown Mount Clemens Friday night.

This was the 25th year putting on a fireworks show and party to ring in the start of a New Year.

Organizers say given the rise in COVID-19 numbers, they are urging people to stay distant and wear masks if they go indoors.

Mount Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp said she wanted to give the community a chance to celebrate and say goodbye to a year that was tough for all of us.

Top health officials have urged people not to gather in large groups amid the rise of the omicron variant.

Sue McCarthy traveled from St. Clair Shores with her grandson to celebrate New Year's Eve.

"To get out again it's nice it really is, especially for the kids," she said.

Michelle Weiss with the Downtown Development Authority said Mount Clemens didn't want to cancel the celebration, but rather give people the choice to attend.

"If you don't feel comfortable coming then maybe you shouldn't come, but certainly if you wear your mask and you are outdoors you should be fine," said Weiss, "and most people are respectful and not trying to jam into one another."

Weiss says the event is split in two, an early show for the kids and a later one for the adults.

"We have families that come from Toronto, I have families that come from Canton, and Dearborn," said Weiss.

"It's amazing," she added.

Owners of The Bohemian Goat are hoping some of that traffic will come their way.

"This is really huge," said Giselle Godin, one of the owners and operators.

It is 'huge' especially when you consider we are in the middle of a pandemic.

Godin says the public safety practices are important, but so is honoring our natural human urge to be together.

"At this point, mental health means something too and being able to get out of the house and see people and even its six feet away," said Godin.

