MSP: 1 dead, 4 injured after crash on exit ramp of I-94 near Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man is dead and four people were hospitalized after a crash on an exit ramp of I-94, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on I-94 near Wayne.

Authorities say that the driver of a pickup truck was heading westbound when he lost control of his vehicle on the exit ramp, traveled across all lanes and struck another pick-up truck.

Both vehicles rolled over as a result of the crash.

The driver of the truck that started the crash, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and died in the crash. He was not identified by police due to his injuries sustained.

“A seatbelt will not only keep you behind the wheel, it will keep you inside of the vehicle,” said F/Lt Mike Shaw on X. “We are seeing too many drivers not wearing their seatbelts. Wear your seatbelt, it will save your life.”

The four people in the truck that was struck — two adults and two kids from Ann Arbor — were hospitalized for minor injuries.

MSP says that since last week, nine people have died on Michigan roadways, and 260 people have died this year. Police also say that 1,186 have been seriously injured on Michigan roads this year, including 93 since last week. At this time last year, MSP says there were 13 fewer fatalities and 12 fewer serious injuries.