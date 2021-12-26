MSP and Flint MCU investigates double fatal shooting that took place overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have released a statement that they are investigating with the Flint Major Case Unit (MCU) a double fatal shooting that took place overnight in Flint.

According to the release, there was a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Fenton Road at 1:35 a.m. MSP mentions that a "Preliminary investigation indicates that a 19-year-old-male and a 25-year-old-male were shot and killed at a holiday party. A third male sustained very minor injuries from a gunshot. He was treated and released on scene."

Currently, there are no suspects in custody related to this incident, and it remains under investigation, according to Michigan State Police.

The Flint MCU detectives request anyone with information about the incident to call 810-237-6956 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).