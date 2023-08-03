MSP honors fallen K9s with new memorial

DIMONDALE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) unveiled a memorial Thursday honoring their six K9s who died while on duty since 1998.

“Our canines, and the work they perform, are critical to creating a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure,” says MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper. “These six canines were true partners to their handlers and beloved members of the MSP. With the unveiling of this memorial, we finally have a fitting and permanent location to remember their contributions to policing and the communities we call home.”

We’re told the memorial, funded entirely by donations, is found beside the Fallen Trooper Memorial at the MSP Training Academy.

MSP says its Canine Unit was created in 1960. There are 43 K9 teams working today, responding to 7,000 service requests each year.

