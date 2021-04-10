Watch
MSP investigating overnight shooting on I-75 that injured woman

Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 10, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-75 near Mack Avenue in Detroit early Saturday.

A woman was injured in the shooting and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Witnesses told police people in two vehicles were seen shooting at each other on the freeways. The woman who was shot reported that she was driving northbound on I-75 at Mack when a car pulled next to her and started shooting.

She was injured but able to drive herself to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

