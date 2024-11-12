MSP raid in Downriver community leads to discovery of drugs, guns & an alligator

Michigan State Police detectives seized drugs, guns and found an alligator during a search warrant at a home Downriver.

According to Michigan State Police, the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team executed the search warrant on Tuesday. They didn't say what Downriver community the search was done in.

MSP said detectives seized over 500 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, six grams of cocaine, 371 grams of pills – including oxycodone, gabapentin, and acetaminophen – and nine firearms.

The suspect was arrested, police say.

They also said they found an alligator inside the home. That alligator was turned over to a local animal shelter.