MSP: Students, teacher injured after homemade explosive detonates in Michigan classroom

Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 09, 2021
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say an investigation is underway after a homemade explosive detonated in a classroom and injured multiple students and a teacher.

MSP said in a series of tweets that the incident happened on the morning of March 8 at Newaygo High School on the west side of the state. Police say a 16-year-old student accidentally detonated a homemade explosive he brought to the school. The teen, four other students and a teacher went to the hospital with injuries, according to police.

The school was evacuated and all other Newaygo County Schools were placed in lockdown until no further threat was determined.

MSP said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are now working to identify the explosive materials that were involved.

The investigation is ongoing and MSP said additional explosives were located at the teen's residence last night and safely detonated.

