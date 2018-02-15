MSU restructures health colleges, focuses on safety and quality of care

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - In the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, there's a new commitment from leaders at Michigan State University to take better care of students.

Interim President John Engler is restructuring the university's health colleges, clinical practice and student wellness programs, including 2 leadership appointments.

He says they want patient safety and quality of care to be the highest priorities.

After the Nassar scandal, they know restoring trust is part of the work that needs to be done.

"That's what we are doing today. We are starting to act, we are doing and you will see results. That's where you get confidence and greater trust," says Engler.

He says every door people walk through, must have quality of care.

The mission includes improving transparency, helping students on safety and quality of care and access behavioral health services faster.