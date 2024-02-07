United Resiliency Center to provide luminary supplies for the one-year remembrance of MSU shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On February 13, Michigan State University will gather to honor the one-year remembrance of the shooting on campus that killed three students and injured five more.

To help honor the somber day, The United Resiliency Center is partnering with The MSU Office for Resource and Support Coordination to provide luminary supplies.

You can pick up white bags, green battery-operated tea lights, and instructions and resources from now until February 12th.

The supplies will be located in The United Resiliency Center, East Lansing Public Library, and The Hannah Community Center.