Westbound M-8 The Davison back open at I-75 after multi-car crash & fire

(WXYZ) — Update: The highway is back open just before 6:30 a.m., according to MDOT.

Original story below

A multi-car crash that led to a fire has closed westbound M-8 The Davision at I-75 in Detroit, according to MDOT.

We're told there are at least three vehicles involved in the crash, and Chopper 7 was over the scene of the crash showing multiple emergency vehicles.

We also saw someone who was injured receiving treatment on the side of the highway.

You can detour the crash by following the M-8 Service Dr. back to I-75.

