Multiple people rescued from apartment fire in Waterford

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:49AM EST expiring February 25 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:49AM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Livingston
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:28AM EST expiring February 25 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston