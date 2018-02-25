Multiple people rescued from apartment fire in Waterford

(WXYZ) - The Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to a reported apartment fire early Sunday morning in the Lake Tree Apartments on Leslie Lane.

Firefighters arrived to find fire blazing out of a second story window and through the roof.

Multiple people were rescued and two jumped from a second story balcony.

Crews from four stations worked to rescue residents with ground ladders and extinguish the fire. The fire started on the second floor and quickly got into the third floor and then into the attic.

Two adults were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.

Smoke, water and fire damage throughout the apartment building has left several people displaced. Officials are investigating the cause.