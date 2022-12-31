Watch Now
News

Actions

N Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights

US predicts UN will swiftly condemn North Korea launches
Wong Maye-E
<p>FILE - In this May 10, 2016 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves at parade participants at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016 into the sea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)</p>
US predicts UN will swiftly condemn North Korea launches
THAAD missile defense system arrives in South Korea
Posted at 8:54 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 20:54:55-05

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests this year that comes days after it increased tensions by allegedly flying drones into South Korean airspace.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North's capital, on Saturday morning.

Some experts say North Korea is seeking to modernize its arsenal and boost its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

Saturday's launches came five days after North Korea allegedly flew drones into South Korea's airspace for the first time since 2017.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!