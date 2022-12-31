N Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests this year that comes days after it increased tensions by allegedly flying drones into South Korean airspace.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North's capital, on Saturday morning.

Some experts say North Korea is seeking to modernize its arsenal and boost its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

Saturday's launches came five days after North Korea allegedly flew drones into South Korea's airspace for the first time since 2017.