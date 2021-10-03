NAACP Detroit Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner returns on Sunday night

(WXYZ) — Thousands will gather at the TCF Center on Sunday night as the NAACP Detroit chapter hosts the Fight for Freedom Fund dinner, which didn't happen in-person last year due to COVID-19.

WATCH LIVE HERE AROUND 6 P.M.

The theme for this year's dinner, according to NAACP Detroit President Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, is "Don't rest on your freedom."

Marcia Fudge, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will be the keynote speaker for the event.

Rep. Joyce Betty from Ohio will be honored with the Ida B. Wells Freedom & Justice Award.

Several other awards will be handed out, and a Top 20 finalist on "The Voice," Zania Alaké, will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and the national anthem.