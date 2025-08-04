2,000 Detroiters cast votes early ahead of Tuesday's primary election

During the 9-day early voting period, 2,000 people voted through Sunday early afternoon.

The city clerk says she's disappointed with the turnout, but there's always Election Day.

City clerk Janice Winfrey says she would love a huge turnout tomorrow, and she's going to expect it. At the same time, she says reality may say something differently.

In fact, she says about 13-18 percent of voters are projected to cast a ballot in person.

Early voting in Detroit ended Sunday. Voters like Symone Wikes headed to the Adam Butzel Recreation Complex over the weekend to make her voice heard. She said she's ready for change and wants to make sure the right people in office.

With the exception of Wilkes, Winfrey attributes the relatively low voter turnout during the primary to voters simply being apathetic.

"I think people for whatever reason are just not interested in the process, and I say that not only by turnout but when you look at fields that won't have primaries because we don't have enough candidates," Winfrey said.

"As far as high gas prices, high rent prices, high food prices, how are we supposed to give our kids a future if we can't give ourselves one," Wilkes said.

Winfrey says voters can expect a smooth process from start to finish. As far as absentee ballots, she says 50,000 absentee ballots have come in so far.

