(WXYZ) — We're now one week away from the August primary in Michigan, where voters will decide who will lead our state for the next four years.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Breaking down 3 key races we are watching a week ahead of the 2026 August Primary

Statewide, early in-person voting is happening right now and lasts through Sunday, August 2, ahead of Election Day on August 4. Any registered Michigan voter who is eligible to vote in the primary can cast their ballot early at an early voting site. We have three key races we are watching for this primary:



The Democratic Primary for Michigan's governor

The Republican Primary for Michigan's governor

The Democratic U.S. Senate Primary for Senator Gary Peters' open seat

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Congressman John James, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Bloomfield Hills Businessman Perry Johnson will square off in the Republican Gubernational Primary.

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On the other side of the ballot, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will battle in the Democratic Gubernatorial Primary.

Governor Gretchen Whiter has reached her term limit and cannot run again.

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There's also a major battle in the Democratic Senate Primary between Congresswoman Haley Stevens and former Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services Director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. The winner will face Republican Senate Candidate Mike Rogers, who is running unopposed and recently appeared on stage with President Trump yesterday during his campaign rally at the GM Proving Grounds in Milford Township.

Primary winners will represent their respective party in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters we spoke to are telling us that this is an important election, and they're looking to hear exactly what the candidates are saying before casting their ballots.

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“Do something for the police. Make the police better. Maybe increase they pay," said Detroiter Robert Turner. “Get back to focusing on the kids. The world done forgot about the kids. The kids is the future.”

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“Definitely the pay rate. Like, it’s hard for kids coming out of high school to get a job especially with no experience. And, they’re starting off at fifteen dollars. Like, it’s not really much you can do with that," said Detroiter A.B. Steele.

You can register to vote any time up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For more details on the primaries, check out our voter guide at this link.

Related election information