Detroit opens early voting sites as high-profile campaign visits loom

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Early voting begins Saturday across Detroit, giving voters their first chance to cast ballots in person ahead of Election Day.

The start of early voting comes as Michigan remains firmly in the national political spotlight, with former President Barack Obama scheduled to campaign in Detroit on Saturday and President Donald Trump set to appear in Port Huron on Sunday.

After weeks of candidate debates and campaign stops, many metro Detroit voters say they're ready to make their voices heard.

"I encourage everybody to go out and vote, so we can get a chance to see who's really running the community," voter Warr told 7 News Detroit.

Saturday marks the first of nine days of early in-person voting in Michigan, an option approved by voters through a 2022 constitutional amendment. In Detroit, residents can cast ballots at eight early voting locations across the city.

To celebrate the launch of early voting, the city of Detroit Department of Elections and Detroit Votes will host a Get Out to Vote block party at the Northwest Activities Center. Actress and voting advocate Kerry Washington is expected to participate in the event, which will also feature food, entertainment, family activities and giveaways. It'll be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While candidates continue making their final pitch to voters, many people say kitchen-table issues remain their biggest concern.

"Our opinions do matter," Wayne County voter Khari Geter said. "Gas prices can definitely get lowered a bit and grocery prices as well."

Geter said he's also excited to see national political figures making campaign stops in Michigan during the final stretch of the race.

"I love that we can have two great icons come to the city of Detroit and show their presence," he said.

Early voting runs through Nov. 1. Information about voting locations, voter registration and election resources can be found at detroitvotes.org.