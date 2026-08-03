Metro Detroit clerks report strong turnout ahead of primary election

(WXYZ) — Voters turned out in full force across metro Detroit for early voting, and now, we’re getting more insight into what’s happening along with what clerks are experiencing ahead of Election Day.

I heard from stakeholders in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

On West Grand Boulevard, outside the office of the Detroit city clerk, voters like Monique Graddy were eager to drop off absentee ballots before primary day arrives.

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And they’re keeping a close watch on a variety of races, in addition to the governor's race, that they believe will shape the future of our communities.

“I’m watching the Congress and Senate. That’s the most important right there," said Graddy.

Other voters tell me taking part in early voting, which has concluded at most locations, is not just a responsibility but something they feel makes life easier when it comes to long lines on August 4.

WXYZ Early voting

Daniel Baxter with the Detroit city clerk’s office says with more than 30 absentee drop boxes in the city, and great turnout for early voting, it's likely to see another strong turnout come mid-term primary day across the Motor City.

“They’re excited about early voting. Glad about the option and they take advantage of it," said Baxter, who said about 4,900 Detroiters decided to engage in the process.

I also asked Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini about turnout. He says there have been no issues and he’s impressed with turnout as well.

“This is important. This is an important election. Who do you want to have move forward? Democrats and Republicans in the November election," said Forlini.

I also asked Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown for any advice come Tuesday, and what’s been happening at the polls.

“Remember in our primary elections, you can only vote one party’s candidates ... in our August primaries we see more spoiled ballots than any other election. People want to vote for Democrats and Republicans. You can only do that in November," said Brown.

Clerk Lisa Brown says a lot of strong communication between local clerks and the county plays a very important role.

Thankfully, she does expect there to be enough staff to handle turnout.

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