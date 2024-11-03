Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz and wife Gwen campaigning in Detroit on Election Eve

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One night before the Presidential election, Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota governor Tim Walz will be campaigning in Detroit with his wife, Gwen, his team announced Sunday afternoon.

As part of their Get Out The Vote organizing effort, Walz will be campaigning in the Motor City with musical guests. The location and time of the event has yet to be announced, but the musical guests performing include the Detroit Youth Choir, Jon Bon Jovi, and Michael and Tanya Trotter of 'The War and Treaty'.

Walz was just in the Mitten State on Friday, with campaign stops in Lansing, Traverse City and Taylor. He and Vice President/Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris have been in battleground Michigan several times over the last few months, with Harris most recently speakingin East Lansing at Michigan State University following her surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.

VIDEO: The fight for Michigan's labor vote as Governor Tim Walz speaks to union workers in Taylor

More than one million Michiganders have already voted ahead of Tuesday's Election, with the final day for early voting being today (Sunday, Nov. 3).

