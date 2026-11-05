DETROIT, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and her running mate, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, have made history as the first all-female gubernatorial ticket in Michigan, with plans to tackle priorities immediately. Voters say they recognize the significance, and are ready to see results.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

Voters react to Michigan's first back-to-back female governors

Also for the first time, Michigan will have back-to-back female governors. Those barriers were broken by Benson and her running mate, Winnie Brinks, on Election Day.

7 News Detroit was at Benson's campaign party Tuesday, where the governor-elect made it clear the work is just getting started. Benson said she already has a list of priorities she wants to tackle as soon as she takes office.

She spoke to supporters Wednesday morning about some of the first things she'd like to accomplish in office.

"Our transition will begin immediately, today we will begin identifying where we can deliver quick relief in the early days of our new term, beginning with the bills families feel every month," Governor-elect Benson said Wednesday. “Michiganders have given us a clear mandate to work for them - to lower costs, to grow our economy, to improve our public schools and get things done and we will meet that mandate working hand in hand with our legislative leaders and everyone in the legislature on both sides of the isle.”

Benson has also announced her transition team, a 15-member council made up of leaders from across Michigan. The group includes Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Huntington Bank Chairman Gary Torgow, former U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin. Benson said the council will help prepare her administration to deliver on campaign priorities.

"It's really cool to be a part of history when it's something that hopefully when our daughter grows up, it's just like well of course there's a female governor, and of course it's back-to-back," Amelie Boulanger, co-owner of Washed Up Coffee in Midtown Detroit, said.

Michiganders, small business owners and voters say they're ready to see how this new administration tackles issues facing them.

"I think it's really exciting, anytime you're breaking a wall down I think it comes with its own victory," Jenna Dredi, owner of Hair. A Salon, said. "Let's all now just move forward and see how we can all work together."

______________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Related election information