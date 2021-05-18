House passes bill focused on investigating AAPI hate crimes, Biden expected to sign

The House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday to increase resources for investigating hate crimes, especially those targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities.

The vote was 364-62 to pass the legislation, and it is now headed to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was introduced in March after several months of increasing numbers and level of violence against the AAPI community following the emergence of the coronavirus first detected in China.

The measure assigns an official at the Justice Department to review and expedite reports of hate crimes related to the coronavirus, expands support for local and state agencies responding to and investigating hate crimes, and creates guidance for agencies across the country on reducing racially discriminatory language.