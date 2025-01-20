Trump is set to sign a slew of executive orders on Day 1. What are his priorities?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Incoming President Donald Trump has been promising a flurry of executive actions on Day 1.

There are executive orders already prepared for Trump's signature that will end diversity, equity and inclusion funding, crack down on border crossings and ease regulations on oil and natural gas production.

The Republican will declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, send U.S. troops to help support immigration agents and restrict refugees and asylum.

Trump also is set to sign orders to ease regulatory burdens on oil and natural gas production. Trump took office Monday at noon.

And Trump will sign an order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

