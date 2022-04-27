Anheuser-Busch to brew favorite Ukranian beer in the U.S.

Anheuser-Busch said it will begin brewing and distributing a Ukrainian favorite beer with proceeds being donated to help the nation amid its war with Russia.

Anheuser-Busch said it will begin brewing Chernigivske in select U.S. cities. The beer will be available in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix beginning in May.

The beer is named after the city Chernihiv and has been brewed in Ukraine since 1988, Anheuser-Busch said.

The company said it will donate a minimum of $5 million to humanitarian aid organizations in the region, including the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund.

“This commitment builds on the company’s global efforts to date, which include providing critical assistance to its 1,800 employees and their families in Ukraine, the donation of two million cans of emergency drinking water, and partnerships with other companies and non-profits providing food, blankets, and medical supplies to Ukraine and surrounding refugee relief areas,” Anheuser-Busch said in a statement.