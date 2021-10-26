Watch
NewsNational

Actions

AP-NORC/EPIC poll: Majority in US concerned about climate

items.[0].image.alt
<b>AP Photo/Scott Sonner</b><br/><br/>
CLIMATE.jpeg
Posted at 3:04 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 03:04:50-04

A majority of Americans regard the deteriorating climate as a problem of high importance to them.

That's the finding of a new poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

In all, 59% of Americans said the Earth’s warming was very or extremely important to them as an issue, up from 49% in 2018.

Roughly that many also believe the pace of warming is increasing.

President Joe Biden is hoping to help negotiate big cuts in climate-wrecking pollution globally at the upcoming climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!