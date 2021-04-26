Apple pushes out iOS 14.5 to iPhone users, which includes a groundbreaking privacy feature

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple is following through on its pledge to crack down on Facebook and other snoopy apps that secretly shadow people on their iPhones in order to target more advertising at users.

The new privacy feature, called App Tracking Transparency (ATT) is rolling out Monday as part of a free update to the operating system powering the iPhone and iPad.

The new ATT feature requires any app to ask for permission to track a user's activity and share that information with other websites or companies. Previously, apps would get this permission when a user initially agreed to terms and conditions upon installation.

Apple says that companies that continue to track and sell users data will face penalties in the App Store.

The new feature is a win for iPhone users who value the privacy of their personal data. Apple argues that the new feature will keep its users safer online and more secure.

But the new feature could reshape the digital marketing world and could cause strain on small, online retail businesses that rely on tracking data to find customers. Among the companies most critical of Apple's new policy is Facebook, which called the ATT feature “harmful to small businesses,” “anticompetitive” and “hypocritical,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The anti-tracking shield is coming out after a seven-month delay during which Apple and Facebook attacked each other’s business models and motives for decisions that affect billions of people around the world.

Among the other changes offered in iOS 14.5 is a workaround to unlock iPhones with Face ID when wearing a mask — though it requires an Apple Watch. The new system also offers new voice options for Siri, which will no longer default to a female voice.