Arizona firefighters rescue ducks in storm drain

KNXV
2:02 PM, May 9, 2018
The video was taken near Recker/Williams field roads on April 27.

GILBERT, Ariz. - A group of firefighters were able to rescue ducklings trapped in a storm well in Gilbert last last month.

Video from the rescue shows the mama duck keeping a close eye on the firefighters. 

At the end of the video, you can see the family walking away to carry on with the day. 

