Arizona firefighters rescue ducks in storm drain

The video was taken near Recker/Williams field roads on April 27.
GILBERT, Ariz. - A group of firefighters were able to rescue ducklings trapped in a storm well in Gilbert last last month.
Video from the rescue shows the mama duck keeping a close eye on the firefighters.
At the end of the video, you can see the family walking away to carry on with the day.
Even ducklings need help sometimes!
🦆🦆🦆
Mama duck is very grateful to @GilbertFireDept for showing #GilbertKindness and saving her little ones. 💛
Video credit: @WoodsideHomes pic.twitter.com/nA62MaPis5— Gilbert, Arizona (@GilbertYourTown) May 9, 2018
