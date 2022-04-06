Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days.

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.

The Justice Department said Garland requested the test after learning he may have been exposed to the virus.

Garland, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is not experiencing any symptoms, according to the Justice Department.

Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.