Biden to announce executive actions to combat gun violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday.

A person person familiar with Biden's plans previewed his first major action on gun control since taking office.

Biden is expected to announce tighter regulations requiring buyers of so-called “ghost guns” to undergo background checks.

Ghost guns are homemade guns that lack serial numbers and thus are tougher to track, allowing buyers to evade federal background check requirements.

The president also is planning to name his nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a position that could be key to addressing gun violence.