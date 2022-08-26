Body of Canadian man recovered after he fell while climbing Mount Rainier

ASHFORD, Wash. — Officials with the National Park Service said the body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered after he fell while climbing Mt. Rainier on Monday.

In a news release, park officials said Chun Hui Zhang of Surrey, British Columbia, was on a private recreational summit climb with friends when he took what witnesses described as a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on the mountain's south side.

Officials said mountain climbing guides and park rangers tried to locate Zhang but were unsuccessful.

Rangers found and extricated Zhang's body with a helicopter on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the NPS website, the mountain, which is an active volcano, sits 14,410 feet above sea level.

CBS News reported, citing National Park Service data, that as of this year, more than 400 people have perished in Mount Rainier National Park, with 25% of those deaths occurring while climbing the mountain.