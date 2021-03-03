Brother and sister entrepreneurs create Stock Up Kids to teach others about stocks, finance

BALTIMORE — They're cute, they're talented, they're smart and they want to teach people about money. Spirit and Kali Rahman aren't your ordinary kids.

The brother and sister are entrepreneurs. Their business? Stock Up Kids.

"We started with companies that we already knew like Nike, Microsoft, McDonald's and stuff like that and we just used Yahoo finance which is a free website," Kali said.

Kali says they started paper trading when he was 9 and Spirit 7. Now as 6th and 7th graders, they've taken their show on the road.

"So Spirit, was it hard learning all of this stuff?"

"Well at first it was because we were 7 and 9 and it was a little complicated but as we started practicing and doing more of it we learned more and it go easier," Spirit said.

"We're learning about finance. We're learning about financial literacy. We're learning about how to manage our money and how to trade it of course so that's stuff some people don't even learn as adults," Kali added.

Now they're swing trading, and doing speaking engagements at schools and colleges.

They have a YouTube channel, a subscription service on their website and they're constantly learning from mentors.

"On Sundays we have round table meetings and we discuss not only the trades of the week, but they also have researched other trades. They go over different terms as far as they can speak the language and know the language well," father Gary said.

Gary and Callie, dad and mom, say their desire to become entrepreneurs started with Spirit wanting to be on the Ellen show. He told her they'd have to come up with a niche, something unique, hence Stock Up Kids was born.

"We're very proud of them. In the way that they carry themselves and share the information. They really want to give back," Callie said.

“We looked up the stock and saw if it had good earning," Kali said.

"That's what we teach the kids at the school and we give them the stocks from companies that they know so it can be easier for them like it was for us," Spirit added.

But Mom says they're still kids so they try to keep it fun. While Spirit is dreaming of bright lights on the talk show circuit, Kali wants to be a zoologist and play football for the Ravens and they both want to continue counting their cash.

“We're on pace to become millionaires by the time we're 18!"

This story originally reported by Kelly Swoope on WMAR2News.com.