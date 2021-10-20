Bus bombs kill 14 in Syria capital; shells elsewhere kill 10

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian military official says two bombs attached to a bus carrying troops in the capital Damascus have exploded, killing 14 people.

The attack early Wednesday was one the deadliest in the capital in years and a rare event since government forces in 2018 captured suburbs formerly held by insurgents in Syria's decade-long conflict.

Separately, rescue workers reported that the government shelling of a town in the last rebel-held enclave killed 10 people, including children.

The U.N.'s deputy regional humanitarian coordinator described as "shocking" reports of shelling that hit a market and roads near schools.

The Associated Press reported that several people were injured in the blast, which occurred at a busy intersection.

According to the news outlet, no one has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Officials said among the dead were four children and a woman.