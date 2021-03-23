California winery offers ‘dream job’

Murphy-Goode Winery in California is seeking applicants for a “dream job” that pays $10,000 a month and allows the winner to live at the winery rent free.

The position is good for one year.

There is some work required, however. The successful applicant will learn the ropes of being a winemaker. The person will also be tasked with promoting the winery.

In order to be considered, Murphy-Goode is looking for applicants to submit a brief video to explain why they’re the best applicant for the job. The winery is accepting applications through June.